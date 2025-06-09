Four arrested in nationwide drug crackdowns

Four men were arrested yesterday in separate incidents for the unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

In the Northern Division, police made arrests in Lajonia and Savusavu. The suspects were found with dried leaves, branches and seedlings suspected to be marijuana.

A separate raid in the Nawi farming area led to the discovery of nearly 500 marijuana plants; the Northern Division operations team is currently searching for the owner, whose identity has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Division, two men were arrested after police discovered ziplock bags containing a white substance, believed to be methamphetamine.

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The pair was stopped along Reservoir Road last night, where a search uncovered the prohibited substances.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis.

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