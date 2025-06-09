Former narcotics officers warned over drug involvement

The thirty-nine police officers who were previously seconded to the Counter Narcotics Bureau have been warned about the consequences of any involvement in drugs.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms that these officers have now been fully reintegrated into the Fiji Police Force after completing an extensive program at the Police Mobile Force.

Tudravu says he personally met with the officers and reminded them to serve with integrity.

“I trust that these police officers, not all police officers are not bad. I trust them. When they come back, I spoke to them personally. They came here, they came and apologized traditionally on the things that happened. But that does not take away the investigation that needs to be done.”

Tudravu says the officers have been warned about the consequences of drug-related offences.

“They gave their commitment to me. We have decided to post them in the various units that they will be posted into. And I know that they will perform their duties professionally as expected out of them. But they are already warned, as warning always goes to all police officers. If they breach the law, they will face the consequences.”

The Police Commissioner says the Counter Narcotics Bureau is undergoing a full review, and the force is working closely with the Ministry of Policing to ensure proper alignment of its operations.

