Former Counter Narcotics officers take up new police postings

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

The 39 police officers previously seconded to the Counter Narcotics Bureau have undergone an extensive reintegration program at the Police Mobile Force.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the program included counselling sessions and briefings conducted by various unit heads.

He says these officers have taken up new postings as of last week.

Tudravu adds that much has been said about the establishment of the bureau.

“While I am not in a position to comment on the decisions made by the past leadership, I would like to reaffirm our collective commitment to restoring public trust in policing , a pledge also made by the returning police officers.”

He further states that the Counter Narcotics Bureau is currently undergoing a review, and they will work closely with the Ministry of Policing to ensure proper alignment of its operations.

The Police Commissioner stresses that for any involvement of police officers, there must be a clear demarcation of roles and responsibilities.

