FNU partnership to boost public health training

[Supplied]

The GX Foundation and Fiji National University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in public health and youth development.

The agreement was signed during an official visit to Fiji by GX Foundation Chairman Leung Chun-ying and Chief Executive Officer Professor Emily Chan.

Under the partnership, GX Foundation and FNU will collaborate on professional knowledge exchange, workshops, training programmes, academic seminars and joint research initiatives.

The agreement is expected to create new opportunities for students and help develop future talent for Fiji’s public health sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Leung said the partnership is particularly important because of the shared challenges faced by Pacific Island countries, including vector-borne diseases, environmental health issues and disaster preparedness.

He said the collaboration would help equip students with practical skills while supporting research that can contribute to global efforts to combat vector-borne diseases.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Professor Emily Chan and FNU Pro-Vice-Chancellor for TVET Pasifika and NTPC, Dr. Isimeli Waibuta Tagicakiverata.

Leung also met with senior university officials to discuss the foundation’s work in public health assistance, disease prevention, and youth engagement in various countries.

The partnership marks another step in GX Foundation’s international education and public health collaborations, following similar agreements with universities in Hong Kong, Timor-Leste and Kazakhstan.