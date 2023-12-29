FLP opposes licensing of casinos

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry

Fiji Labour Party is opposing the licensing of casinos saying that Fiji does not have the resources or the competence to handle such complex issues to keep Fijians safe from its harmful effects.

Labour Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says organized gambling is known to bring with it many forms of criminal activity, such as corruption, drug peddling, extortion, human trafficking, prostitution, money laundering and so on.

Chaudhry says there is already a serious drugs problem in the country with many of young people ending up in trouble with the law and they don’t want to exacerbate the situation.

The FLP Party Leader says they suspect this proposed $2 billion development to be like the four pie-in- the-sky type projects proposed by Chinese foreign investors during the Bainimarama government but none of which ever saw the light of day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today during a press conference confirmed that no casino license will be issued unless the Coalition Government develops a framework.

According to Rabuka the coalition government will need to determine a clear and robust policy guideline on the issuance of casino licenses in Fiji following a comprehensive consultation.