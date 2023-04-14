Fiji’s cyber-security system underrated

Fiji is rated four out of ten in terms of its cyber-security system when compared to some countries in the Pacific.

While making submissions on the Convention on Cybercrime to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense, Software Factory Limited and Sole Limited founder Semi Tukana says Fiji is still using firewalls, antivirus, malware, access controls and networks monitoring to protect data on the internet and there is a need to upgrade the system to help counter the ever-increasing cybercrime in Fiji and the region.

Tukana says Fiji needs to safeguard its cyberspace given the increasing digital financial trading and banking platform.

He says with a lot of online trading and database created online, there should also be consistent monitoring to help keeps data safe.

“The standard should be mandatory to be implemented by all businesses and government departments in Fiji. We’ve had two recent attacked in two organizations that I am closely involved with, and these are ransomware. We are very lucky that the two organizations are still operating, its coming close to home now so now is the time for us to fast-track this particular case in the cyber security space.”

Tukana says cyber-attacks are happening daily and it’s crucial to come up with legislation to help address the issue.

The consultation of the Convention of Cybercrime continues to help Fiji gauge its processes and procedures in upgrading its cyber-security industry.