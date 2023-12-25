Fijians celebrate Christmas with family lovo feasts

Christmas joy is shared through various means, with a grand family feast being a prime choice.

In Fiji, the tradition of preparing lovo has taken root in many communities, with families diligently saving up for this authentic Fijian cuisine.

Families woke up early to prepare lovo, ensuring a timely and delightful lunch.

Nasinu Resident William Tabuya highlights how his community comes together to make lovo.

“The lovo at the back is the collective lovo by the community here in Wakanisila, and we do this every year instead of individually making our lovo because, as you know, lovo is quite a strenuous activity to do, so instead we all help out by getting the firewood, chicken, and dalo. It’s very intricately planned.”

Iowane Buluinadi from Nakelo says lovo is a must for his family on every occasion, including Christmas.

“We have chicken, palusami, and dalo for our lovo; we have been preparing for our lovo since Saturday. We will have lovo for lunch, and then we will have our family, Soli.”

15-year-old Litia Vocea highlights her favorite food in the lovo feast.

“My favorite part of food is lovo. But the favorite foods that I always eat are pork and dalo.”

71-year-old Vela Valacegu got emotional as she is celebrating Christmas away from her loved ones.

Her daughter is overseas, while she lost her husband three years ago.

“Only every day I miss them, this morning. My daughter called me in the morning. And all the children were there. Three kids. And the father. And I always remember the father; this is the third year he’s passed away.”

Fijians also spent quality time creating good memories with their families after their morning church service today.