Fijian products always in demand

It’s quality over quantity that’s putting Fijian-made and Fijian-grown products in demand around the world.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Shaheen Ali, says Fijian-made and Fijian-grown products continue to attract demand in niche global markets.

Ali highlighted that while Fiji may not compete in high-volume supply, its unique quality products remain in demand in regions such as the U.S., UAE, Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Fijian products are always in demand. Our fruits and vegetables, things like turmeric, coffee, cocoa, and ginger, were hyped up during COVID in the U.S. market. Apart from Fiji Water and Pure Fiji, other cosmetic companies like Nama Fiji are also finding markets in the U.S., UAE, and Hong Kong.”

He adds that Fiji’s strength lies in niche quality products rather than competing in large-scale supply, which allows any niche product from Fiji that meets the Fijian Made standards to have a good chance of finding markets.

However, the challenge is producing to that standard, maintaining a consistent supply, and meeting required volumes.

Ali says government, trade commissioners, and partners like the International Trade Centre are supporting local entrepreneurs to access overseas markets, with more opportunities expected through upcoming trade missions.

