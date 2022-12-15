Some party agents were very oppressive: SoE

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they faced several issues with party agents at several polling venues.

Saneem says in some venues the party agents did not arrive on time to make their observations.

He says some agents were very oppressive inside the polling environment and they have had to deal with them after receiving reports from the Presiding Officers.

“The common problem was party agents were not present in the morning when ballot boxes were sealed and the polling stations were opened. They turned up later on in the day and they were trying to read the seals from the boxes – of course, they have to step out of their designated area.”

Meanwhile, yesterday the Fijian Elections Office had to deal with 60 people who had issues with their polling.

Saneem says they received a lot of queries and questions from people who wanted to change their polling address because they were not at the right location.