Fiji targets methane and derelict ships in waste action

File Photo

Minister for Environment and climate change Mosese Bulitavu confirms that methane emissions largely from agriculture and waste will be addressed under the Sustainable Waste Action in the Pacific Project (SWAP2).

He says, they will work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to integrate methane reduction into Phase Two and future phases, aligning with national climate commitments under the NDCs.

Bulitavu also responded to concerns about derelict ships around Fiji’s harbors, noting that removal powers lie with the Maritime Safety Authority.

Bulitavu says, a dedicated Jonathan Smith Fund, supported by philanthropists under the Blue Prosperity initiative, has already enabled the removal of nearly 20 of more than 40 submerged vessels in Suva Harbor.

The Minister emphasized that these efforts are part of Fiji’s broader push to strengthen waste management, reduce pollution, and safeguard the marine environment.

