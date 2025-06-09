Fiji wellness coalition to transform community health

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry of Health is committed to strengthening programs at every level of the health system, with a strong focus on health promotion, disease prevention, community wellness initiatives, partnerships, capacity building, and cross-sector collaboration.

Speaking at the launch of the Fiji Wellness Coalition, Acting Medical Advisor for Health, Dr. Luisa Cikamatana, says the platform will interweave the collective mission of the ministry and its partners.

She adds that the platform will provide opportunities for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, allowing government, academia, civil society, and communities to work hand in hand to foster wellness in all its forms.

“And as we stand at the threshold of this coalition, let us reassert our collective duty to promote healthy living. We uplift community-centered wellness initiatives and also ignite a behavioral transformation that begins at home and radiates throughout our nation.”

Dr. Luisa Cikamatana says wellness is not just the absence of illness but a state of complete physical, social, and spiritual well-being, empowering people to make informed choices, take charge of their health, and live with balance.

Through the Fiji Wellness Coalition, she adds, the aim is to create a nation where every Fijian can lead a long, healthy, and fulfilling life.

Heads of Departments began a three-day intensive workshop at the Ministry headquarters in Toorak, Suva, focused on assessing staffing needs across healthcare facilities.

Using the Workload Indicator of Staffing Needs (WISN) methodology, this training will inform the National Strategic Plan for Health Workforce 2025–2034, ensuring Fiji has the right people in the right roles to meet future healthcare demands.

The workshop, conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization, reinforces Fiji’s commitment to building a strong, efficient, and forward-looking health system.

