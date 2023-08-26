Fiji ranked average in literacy and numeracy

Fiji is currently ranked sixth and 7seventh in literacy and numeracy, respectively, in the Pacific region.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, while making this revelation, highlights that Tonga and Samoa have outshined us in this aspect.

Speaking at the Fiji Head Teachers Annual Conference in Suva yesterday, Radrodro emphasized the need to bolster students’ critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro is concerned about the effectiveness of the current curriculum in schools.

“How have we ensured that the crosscutting issues and emerging issues such as climate change, mitigations, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and social inclusion are embedded and contextualized in the day-to-day teaching and learning?”

Radrodro adds that more relevant and realistic content needs to be included in the school curriculum.

“We need to ensure that the students understand the relevance and interconnectedness of sustainability of cross-cutting themes in science and social science and social studies, including mathematics and the humanities, to their lives.”

Over 700 head teachers were part of yesterday’s conference.

The theme for this year is Educational Reform for a Sustainable Future.”