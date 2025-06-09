Fiji mourns cultural icon Ratu Manoa Rasigatale

Fiji has lost one of its most respected cultural ambassadors with the passing of Ratu Manoa Rasigatale.

The late Rasigatale was a distinguished son of the Burebasaga Confederacy whose lifelong dedication helped preserve and promote Fijian culture for generations.

Ratu Manoa began his career as a journalist with Nai Lalakai and Pacific Islands Monthly before becoming Director and Manager of the Pacific Harbour Cultural Centre in Deuba.

Under his leadership, the centre grew into one of Fiji’s leading cultural attractions, welcoming thousands of local and international visitors while showcasing traditional dances, ceremonies, storytelling and the rich heritage of the iTaukei people.

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His work played a vital role in preserving indigenous knowledge and ensuring future generations could learn, appreciate and take pride in their cultural identity.

Beyond his contributions to cultural preservation, Ratu Manoa was also a popular singer who performed with several local bands. He was widely recognised as an actor and television personality, particularly through his appearances on Mai TV.

Through journalism, entertainment and cultural leadership, he remained a passionate advocate for Fiji’s traditions and values.

The Ministry of Information says the Fiji National Video Centre recorded numerous performances by the Pacific Harbour Cultural Centre Dance Group between 1989 and 1995. Many of these recordings have since been digitised and preserved at the National Archives of Fiji.

Ratu Manoa is being remembered as a cultural leader, educator, entertainer and communicator whose contributions enriched the lives of countless people and strengthened Fiji’s cultural heritage.