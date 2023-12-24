Fiji Met forecasts mostly fine weather for Christmas

Fijians planning to host their Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations outdoors can rejoice.

The Fiji Meteorological Services has forecast mostly fine weather, with occasional showers expected in areas exposed to southeasterly winds.

Acting Director Bipen Prakash mentions that brief showers are most likely over the southern, interior, and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Kadavu, Lau, and Lomaiviti groups, Cakaudrove, eastern Macuata, and southern Bua provinces.

People in these areas can expect 30 minutes or less of isolated heavy rainfall, especially in the afternoon or evening.

Prakash also emphasizes that it will be rather humid.

“We are forecasting maximum temperatures of around 33 degree Celsius around most of the major centers. So, it’s going to be hot and humid, and as well as good conditions. But you know with a possibility of good showers over especially the windward facing coast of larger islands.”

Prakash says this weather forecast is in effect until Tuesday.