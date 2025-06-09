Fiji Link goes fully cashless

[File Photo]

Fiji Link is moving to a fully cashless payment system at Nadi, Suva, and Labasa airports from next month.

From September 1, all transactions, including ticket purchases, excess baggage, and other services, must be completed using debit or credit cards, M-PAISA mobile payments, or approved local purchase orders.

Cash will no longer be accepted.

Fiji Link states the move is aimed at providing greater convenience, security, and efficiency for travellers.

Faster transactions and multiple digital options will allow for smoother airport experiences, while reducing risks and delays associated with handling physical money.

The airline adds that the shift also supports Fiji’s broader transition to digital payments and smarter travel.

Customers are reminded that check-in opens two hours before departure and closes strictly 30 minutes before the flight at Nadi, Suva and Labasa.

Fiji Link encourages travellers to arrive early and be ready with an accepted payment method.

By adopting cashless operations, Fiji Link says it is aligning with international best practices and ensuring domestic travellers enjoy the same ease and efficiency as international passengers.

The airline looks forward to welcoming customers onboard and delivering a faster, safer, and more convenient travel experience.

