Fiji lifts disaster preparedness with people-first law

File Photo

Fiji is not waiting for the next disaster, it’s preparing to beat it.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, says the message is clear: disasters will strike, but Fiji will rise stronger if it invests in resilience now.

Speaking at the National Disaster Risk Management Act Awareness Workshop, Ditoka says the new Disaster Risk Management Act is designed to activate faster coordination, smarter response, and stronger community protection, ensuring no Fijian is left behind.

Article continues after advertisement

The Act also shifts the disaster response mindset. “Women, youth and persons with disabilities are not just recipients of help, but decision-makers in planning, preparation and recovery,” Ditoka said.

“And importantly, it emphasizes inclusion, that women, youth and people with disabilities are not just recipients of assistance, but active participants in planning, preparation and recovery.”

Head of the Pacific Subregional Office, Gabrielle Emery, says the law may only be 20 pages, but it is the backbone of Fiji’s resilience, aligning with the Sendai Framework and backed by global climate rulings that reinforce the duty to protect citizens.

With a legal system built on whole-of-government and whole-of-society action, Fiji is now setting a regional benchmark in disaster governance — proving that smart preparedness is the most powerful defence a small island nation can have.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.