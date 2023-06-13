Fiji joins Indonesian arts and culture scholarship program

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji is participating in the Indonesian Arts and Culture Scholarship Program, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.

Out of 34 countries, 45 individuals, including Fiji, have been selected to participate in this two-month program, scheduled from June to August this year.

The IACS offers a unique opportunity for participants from around the world to immerse themselves in Indonesian arts and culture.

The program encompasses various art centers located in prominent Indonesian cities such as Jakarta, Bali, West Sumatra, East Kalimantan, and East Java.

Drawing participants from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Pacific, including Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, the program fosters global connections and cross-cultural appreciation.

Since its inception in 2003, the IACS has aimed to promote a deeper understanding of Indonesian arts and culture among the younger generation through a non-degree scholarship.

By facilitating mutual understanding, friendship, and people-to-people interaction, the program strives to cultivate future ambassadors of Indonesian culture.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IACS faced interruptions, with a virtual format implemented in 2021 and 2022.

However, this year’s program marks a significant step towards restoring the in-person experience.

After the completion of the program, all participants will met in West Sumatra for an official closing ceremony, where they will showcase the skills and knowledge they have acquired through the IACS.