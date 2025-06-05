Fiji joins global education network

Fijian students will soon engage directly with top global university admissions leaders.

The initiative was confirmed during a courtesy visit by a World Leading Schools Association (WLSA) delegation to Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Education Ratu Meli Nacuva was also present and expressed strong support for the upcoming visit.

Slated for early July, the program will include representatives from institutions such as Boston University, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California and New York University.

Their mission is to connect directly with Fijian students, educators, and officials to improve access to world-class education, with a focus on financial aid, global pathways and institutional partnerships.

WLSA Executive Director Dr Jack Jia states that many Fijian students have the potential to thrive internationally but continue to face structural and financial barriers.

He notes that the visit is aimed at opening doors and building long-term partnerships.

The Fiji engagement follows WLSA’s Global Student Conference in Sydney on June 30, which will gather over 200 students from more than 10 countries.

Founded in New York in 2011, WLSA is a non-profit network linking over 50 leading secondary schools across six continents.

Through its College Admission Network, it works to create direct pipelines between talented students in developing regions and top global universities.

The organisation has previously hosted similar successful engagements in China, South Africa and Botswana.

