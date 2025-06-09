Fiji faces national emergency over drugs

[file photo]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says Fiji is facing a national emergency as drugs fuel rising criminal activity, corruption, and an emerging HIV epidemic.

Speaking at the Attorney General’s Conference, he highlighted disturbing trends, including children trading drugs on the streets and organised syndicates using Fiji’s waters as transit routes.

Ratu Naiqama warned that transnational crime is now one of the most serious threats to Fiji’s sovereignty and stability.

Article continues after advertisement

“We face the possibility of an entire generation being lost to drugs, HIV and AIDS.”

He says Fiji must step up maritime surveillance, enforcement tools, and regional cooperation to combat the growing threat.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.