Fiji deploys chemical-free dengue control program

[Photo: MINISTRY OF HEALTH/ FACEBOOK]

A new nationwide dengue control program will deploy chemical-free technology to help curb mosquito-borne diseases across the country.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the GX Foundation, a Hong Kong-based charitable organisation.

GX Foundation Chair Leung Chun-ying says the program will use physical mosquito control methods instead of chemical insecticides or biological interventions.¤

At the heart of the program are mosquito lamps that emit a special light frequency to attract mosquitoes before eliminating them through an electric trap.

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“And flies, on the other hand, carry about 100 pathogens, harmful germs that, for example, sometimes can make people lose their eyesight. These dangerous creatures have been around with us for a long time.”

Leung says the technology has already delivered positive results in countries including Honduras and Timor-Leste and is expected to significantly reduce mosquito populations in Fiji.

He adds that the programme uses chemical-free mosquito lamps that attract mosquitoes with a special light frequency and eliminate them using electricity.

The Ministry of Health says the program will be supported by 6,000 mosquito lamps, 6,500 bed nets, 150,000 rapid dengue test kits and 100,000 fly traps to strengthen prevention and early detection efforts nationwide.

“This program is backed by a contribution of medical supplies and capacity building relevant to more than $2 billion of Fijian. This is not just a financial investment. It is a life-saving gift of resources and expertise that will empower our frontline workers.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the support will boost the country’s capacity to prevent and respond to vector-borne diseases.

The program is expected to begin in July and will provide communities with both disease prevention tools and faster detection resources.