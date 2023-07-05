Fiji-Australia relations continue to grow

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Australia has once again conveyed its unwavering support and appreciation for the People’s Coalition Government’s commitment to advance Fiji’s socio-economic development priorities.

This message was conveyed to the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua during an introductory call received from the Chargé d’affaires of the Australia High Commission, Stuart Watts.

Qereqeretabua welcomed the recent announcement of Australia’s new High Commissioner Ewen McDonald to Fiji and Australia’s inaugural Special Envoy for the Pacific and Regional Affairs.

She says her Ministry will work closely with McDonald and the Commission to increase the levels of cooperation.

Qereqeretabua says Fiji looks forward to the first strategic review of the Vuvale Partnership at the Senior Officials Meeting later this year.

The review will realign areas of engagement.

While congratulating Qereqeretabua on her new ministerial role, Watts reaffirmed Australia’s continued support for Fiji.

Fiji and Australia’s cooperation levels have increased following a visit by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Fiji in March.