FHTA welcomes new CEO of Tourism Fiji

The Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association has welcomed the appointment of Paresh Pant as the new Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Fiji.

As the national tourism marketing agency embarks on a new chapter under fresh leadership, FHTA has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration aimed at enhancing Fiji’s profile as a leading global travel destination.

FHTA acknowledges Tourism Fiji’s successful embrace of digital innovation, compelling storytelling, and the strategic use of social media, which over the years have propelled the Fijian brand to international prominence.

The Association expressed confidence in building on this momentum with Paresh Pant and his team, focusing on amplifying destination marketing, deepening industry alignment, and creating new opportunities for sustainable growth.

FHTA also emphasized its ongoing commitment to ensuring that the shared vision for Fiji’s tourism sector reflects the voices of local communities, the ambitions of operators, and the evolving expectations of global travelers.

