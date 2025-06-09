FHTA and FRCS team up for budget briefings

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association recently partnered with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service to host two successful in-person Budget Briefing sessions for tourism operators in Suva and Nadi.

The briefings provided a vital platform for operators to gain clarity on taxation matters, compliance obligations, and the implementation of the VAT Monitoring System, ensuring the sector remains informed and compliant.

Panels at both sessions featured FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh and his senior team, representatives from Grant Thornton Fiji, and FHTA CEO Fantasha Lockington.

Both sessions were well attended, with tourism operators taking the opportunity to raise questions and receive guidance directly from FRCS and advisory partners.

Lockington says the collaboration with FRCS reflects their ongoing commitment to supporting tourism operators.

She adds that open dialogue, clear guidance, and practical solutions help their members navigate the complexities of taxation while focusing on delivering exceptional experiences to visitors.

Lockington says these sessions highlight the value of working together to ensure operators remain compliant while continuing to provide outstanding visitor experiences.

