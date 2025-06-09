FHL Tower construction completed

The construction of the Fijian Holdings Limited (FHL) Tower has been completed, with two tenants already occupying space and more expected to move in soon.

Board member Tevita Tuiloa, speaking to iTaukei resource owners in Suva, confirmed that the project was completed on June 10.

The Asian Development Bank now occupies two floors of the building, and FHL’s new headquarters will also be based there.

Tuiloa said other confirmed tenants, including the Korean Embassy, the World Bank, and Bred Bank, are still in the design phase and are expected to move in early next year.

Construction was temporarily halted in December 2024 after an incident in which two workers were injured, one fatally. A stop-work order was issued but was later lifted after the government confirmed the site met all Occupational Health and Safety regulations and relevant codes of practice.

Energy Fiji Limited has also cleared the site’s electrical installations.

