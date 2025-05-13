FDB urged to undergo major review

The Fiji Development Bank

The Fiji Development Bank is being urged to undertake a comprehensive independent review to modernize its operations to better align with national development goals.

This recommendation was made during the submission of the Consolidated Review Report on FDB’s 2022 and 2023 Annual Reports.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Chair Sakiusa Tubuna says FDB has not had a major operational review since 2004, and its current focus appears to prioritize staff benefits over development financing.

Tubuna states that they have noted the absence of clear performance targets, making it difficult to evaluate the Bank’s effectiveness.

He adds that the Committee also recommends that the Bank carry out a full review to improve its services and support the Government’s economic development agenda.

