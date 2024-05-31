FCCC prioritizes community-related policies

Chief Executive Joel Abraham [File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has been actively addressing the significant challenges faced by people in Vanua Levu, particularly concerning their access to electricity.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says FCCC is committed to developing policies and fostering an environment that encourages private sector investment in renewable energy, and ensure a consistent and sustainable energy supply for all Fijians.

Abraham says prioritizing investment between the government and the private sector is crucial for development.

“When we were up in Nabouwalu, one of the issues noted was where the reticulated or where grid service is available; the electricity went off at 11pm because of the reliance on the generator. And there is no doubt that in the Northern Division we have abandoned sunshine; in fact, the potential for increasing investment in renewable energy is something we are focusing on and will be pressing on EFL to ensure that we open sectors and develop policies that will allow the private sector to invest.”

Abraham adds that the FCCC is also taking steps to regulate the Independent Power Producer rates under its framework.

FCCC hopes to maximize the use of renewable energy resources, ensuring a more sustainable and reliable energy future for Vanua Levu.