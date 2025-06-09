Fate hangs for nine

The nine individuals convicted in the country’s biggest methamphetamine case are set to be sentenced today.

Justice Aruna Aluthge is expected to hand down their sentences according to the individuals level of culpability.

The state during its sentencing submissions has asked that a maximum of 50 years imposee on Justin Ho, Jale Aukerea and David Heritage.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku had stated these three played a major role in the importation of the 4.15 tonnes of the illicit drug with a street value of $2 billion.

Rabuku is also seeking 30 years for two others and between 20 to 25 years for the remaining accused.

The question is, will Justice Aluthge set a preprecedent when he hand down the sentences by noon.

Stay with us as we bring to you the outcome as soon as it’s delivered.

