Farmers urged to seek BAF approval

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook ]

The Ministry of Agriculture is urging farmers to seek approval from the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji before transporting maize and sweetcorn to non-infested areas.

This is in an effort to prevent the further spread of Fall Armyworm.

Following the detection of FAW in Uciwai, Nadi, in April, BAF alongside the Ministry of Agriculture and the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji has been coordinating a comprehensive response effort.

The Ministry reports that the agriculture sector faces a significant threat, with infestations now present on most farms in the Western Division, spanning from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

As such, the Ministry is calling on farmers to immediately implement approved control strategies.

Efforts are ongoing, with the Ministry continuing to collaborate with regional and international partners on strategies to address the challenges posed by FAW.

