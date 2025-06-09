Farmers advised on farm practices

[File Photo]

Kava farmers are being urged to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of kava dieback disease, as the Ministry of Agriculture raises concerns about its impact on the industry.

The Ministry warns that if left unchecked, the disease could continue to spread and severely damage kava crops.

Even planting materials, the Ministry says, can carry the disease from one farm to another.

Dr. Shalendra Prasad, Director of Research at the Ministry of Agriculture, says the symptoms are easy to identify, and farmers should act promptly if they suspect the disease in their crops.

“First of all, you will see that it will start from the leaves, the leaves will turn yellow and the bigger leaves will then fall off and it will then affect the stem and will go to the root which will start to rot.”

Dr. Prasad emphasises that protecting kava is a responsibility farmers must take seriously.

“We also advise farmers to use clean planting materials. If you are going to source from other farmers, make sure it’s clean and free from diseases.”

He adds that addressing kava dieback is a national concern, as it also affects Fiji’s export earnings.

Currently, there is no chemical solution to eradicate the disease, as kava dieback is viral, and chemical sprays are ineffective. Instead, management relies on careful cultural practices and proper farm hygiene.

