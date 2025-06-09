Fans dance through the rain at Wanfire Festival

Heavy rain in Suva could not stop thousands of fans from packing Buckhurst Park tonight for the Heineken Wanfire Music Festival.

Music lovers from across Fiji turned up in full force, braving the wet weather to dance and sing along with some of the Pacific’s biggest acts.

VT1s singer Kali Tui said she was overwhelmed by the massive turnout, describing it as a testament to how much Fijians value music.

She said it was heartening to see fans stand in the rain just to celebrate together.

Inside Out’s frontman Apakuki “Kuki” Nalawa echoed the sentiment, saying that while no one can control the weather, the crowd brought an unstoppable energy that lifted the festival spirit.

He said the audience’s reaction to each performance proved that the good vibes outweighed the rain.

The festival lineup was stacked with talent, featuring One Tox, Liz Vamarasi, Sweet Sensation, Kali D, Spectrum, and more.

But it was world-renowned Kiwi artist Stan Walker who brought the night to a powerful close, with the crowd singing every word of his hit Aotearoa in unison.

