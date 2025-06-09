Family reunion unites Riamkau Sau II descendants in Fiji

The much awaited Riamkau Sau II Reunion Celebration has brought together friends and family for a week that will be filled with family gathering, laughter, and heartfelt camaraderie.

It is said to be a week long celebration honouring their heritage and over a thousand people has registered so far for this reunion in Fiji including friends and family who are coming all the way from Rotuma, United States, Canada and many more just to attend this week long celebration.

The reunion serves as a bridge between the past and the present, a testament to help strengthen the relationships built through shared experiences and collective growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Event organizer Sylvia Joe, who is also a proud descendant of Riamkau Sau II, mentioned that “It’s just so great having to meet relatives for the first time,a moment where we can reconnect with our roots, share stories, and strengthen the bond that ties us together as one family”

This reunion has sparked new enthusiasm among the descendants of Riamkau Sau II to stay connected and preserve their legacy.

Plans are already underway for future gatherings and community initiatives that will continue to honor their roots and strengthen family ties for generations to come.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.