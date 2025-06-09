Eyes on new export markets for kava, coffee and cocoa

file photo

Fiji is working to expand its international markets and strengthen its commercial agriculture sector, focusing on crops such as turmeric, ginger, cassava, cocoa, coffee, kava, and pineapple.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says the United States remains a major export destination, but the government is diversifying trade by targeting countries like Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Kamikamica highlighted this in parliament today while responding to an oral question.

Kamikamica says Fiji is exploring formal economic partnership agreements with the UAE, covering agricultural exports and unique products such as Fiji Water.

He says discussions with other international partners, including China, Japan, and the European Union, are also ongoing to expand market access for kava, cocoa, and coffee.

“We are also in discussion with several other governments in terms of formalizing preferential trade agreements at the very initial stages of discussions. So with these discussions progress, and I am talking about the likes of some sort of agreement with China, also having some discussions with Japan on a strategic framework which will include trade.”

Kamikamica confirmed plans for a study mission to Sikkim, India, a fully organic state to guide Fiji’s development of organic agricultural zones, with Taveuni Island as a potential focus.

