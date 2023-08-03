EU and Fiji strengthen cooperation

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The European Union aims to strengthen economic and political cooperation with Fiji, with enhanced opportunities in economic growth, trade and tourism, defence and security, climate and ocean governance.

This was conveyed to the Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, during a courtesy call Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament Chair, David McAllister

During their two-day visit to Fiji, the EU delegation looked at ways to build strategic partnerships aligned with Fiji’s development priorities and needs.

Qereqeretabua acknowledged the EU’s contributions to Fiji over the years, saying the opening of the new German Embassy in Fiji, is a testament to the enhanced partnership.

Discussions with the EU delegation also highlighted potential cooperation on visa-free travel for Fiji into the Schengen area, defence and security, climate funding, and the reopening of Fiji’s Mission in Brussels.

In his remarks, McAllister reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to strengthen development cooperation with Fiji.

The EU has also commended the People’s Coalition Government for its active cooperation to undertake the implementation and ratification of the Economic Participation Agreement.

McAllister says the EU sees Fiji’s efforts to safeguard multilateralism and upholding the rules-based international order and “we are strong partners in addressing the challenges of climate change.”

He also praised Fiji for its remarkable contribution to the UN Peacekeeping Missions.