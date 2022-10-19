Party to reinstate corporal punishment

The newly established All People’s Party based in Lautoka reveals that one of their policies is restoring corporal punishment, particularly in schools.

Party Leader, Pastor Tuiloma Tawaivuna believes that reinstating corporal punishment will somehow reduce the number of young people engaging in criminal activities, which has become a social ill in recent days.

The party hasn’t released its manifesto yet, however, Pastor Tawaivuna says they will restore the corporal punishment policy, and a few other policies to boost the socio-economic status.

“About restoring the corporal punishment, as we’ve seen the rise in juvenile in the nation. It’s corporal punishment, as well as increasing the wages for workers in the country, you’re not really satisfied with what they’re receiving now, and many more things that we have in the manifesto.”

However, the party has not outlined how it plans to effect these proposed changes but it is believed that it will outline the policies when they launch its manifestos and financial plans.

The party leader says their argument is based on God’s principles and teachings.

Meanwhile, Pastor Tawaivuna says they will announce the party’s first batch of candidates next week.

“The candidates who are applying proposal provision candidates, we have explained to them about the vision and the mission of the party. And they have agreed to stand up for what we fight for in the party. And most of them well, I would say that born again, believers from all over Fiji. And so far, we have one female and 12 Males as candidates.”

The All People’s Party says it was created out of a vision and stands for the Kingdom of God governance mechanism and democracy with discussions having started four years ago.