Education vital in HIV fight

[Photo: FILE]

The latest HIV statistics should serve as a wake-up call for young people across Fiji, with figures revealing that 85 percent of the 117 HIV-related deaths occurred among individuals aged 15 years and above.

The data also shows 2,016 new HIV cases recorded last year, the highest ever reported, with a Year 8 student and head girl of Delanamasi Government School reinforcing the need for stronger awareness and prevention.

Mere Robanakadavu says issues such as drug use, sharing of needles, and lack of accurate information are contributing to the rise in infections, and young people must take responsibility for their choices.

“Young people are often heavily influenced by peer pressure. Drugs and HIV negatively impact their future. It threatens their physical health and brain development, leading to family and social disruptions, education challenges, or worse, death.”

Article continues after advertisement

She says awareness campaigns and support services are critical.

“So, it is very important to learn more about the free services offered by Medical Services Pacific. So, on that note, I would like to thank MSP for the initiative to partner with Delanamasi Government School, creating awareness and helping my fellow brothers and sisters to make better informed decisions.”

Medical Services Pacific Country Director, Kesaia Robinson, highlighted the importance of equipping students with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions.

“There remains a strong need to strengthen family life education and comprehensive sexual education within our schools and communities. Secondly, teachers play a critical role in supporting our young people, and there is a need to continue building their capacity through training and resources so they can confidently guide students on these important issues.”

Health officials say the rising number of infections and deaths highlights the urgent need for continued awareness,