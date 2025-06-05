Education must focus on skills, says Pratap

Fiji National University Psychology lecturer Surendra Pratap is calling for urgent changes to the education system to help reduce rising unemployment.

Speaking at the Education Act review 1966 consultation in Nasinu, Pratap says the current system still trains students to look for jobs instead of teaching them to be entrepreneurs or skilled workers.

He says many white-collar jobs are full, and many graduates, including teachers and lawyers, struggle to find work after finishing school.

“That’s why we have a problem with the lack of creativity and entrepreneurial thinking in our curriculum. We do not encourage creativity in the areas where students need it most.”

Pratap questions whether there is proper planning between schools, the government, and the private sector about which jobs are needed.

The Psychology lecturer explains that since the economy depends heavily on government jobs and services, schools must prepare students with the skills required for those roles.

He warns that if nothing changes, unemployment and youth crime will continue to rise.

