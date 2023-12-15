Echocardiogram machine gifted to hospital

[Photo: Supplied]

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has donated a portable echocardiogram machine to the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

LDS Church Elder Taniela Wakolo commended the Sai Prema Foundation’s dedication to serving underprivileged communities in Fiji and the Pacific through free heart surgeries for children with congenital heart disease.

Expressing gratitude, Sai Sanjeevani Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo highlighted the significance of the donation emphasizing its role in conducting extensive heart screenings for children across Fiji and the South Pacific Islands.

[Photo: Supplied]

The Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital, dedicated to providing free surgeries for children with congenital heart disease, has already granted a ‘Gift of Life’ to 260 children through life-saving heart surgeries.

Driven by an international team of surgeons and medical professionals, this initiative extends its impact to children from Fiji, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Christmas Island and Tuvalu.