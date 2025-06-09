Early assessments drive disaster mitigation

Vulnerability assessments are being prioritised as a key strategy to identify risks early and reduce the impact of disasters before emergencies strike.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says strengthening disaster preparedness begins with understanding where communities, infrastructure and essential services are most at risk.

He says these assessments are being carried out in close collaboration with other government ministries to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

Ditoka says the their immediate focus is on completing mitigation work in high-risk areas, particularly in rural and maritime communities that are often the most exposed to extreme weather events.

He adds that communities are not just being consulted but actively supported with guidance, tools and technical assistance, enabling them to play a meaningful role in climate adaptation and disaster risk management decisions.

“Because, really, on the ground, it’s the people who live in and amongst the disaster-prone areas who know exactly what needs to be done and how to respond to it.”

Ditoka says empowering communities through early planning and informed decision-making is critical to building long-term resilience and reducing the human and economic costs of future disasters.

