Drugs invade Levuka villages

Drugs are infiltrating villages in Levuka, with traditional leaders warning of growing harm to youth and community life.

Suliasi Tawake of Vouma Clan in Levuka, Ovalau, shared that white powder and used syringes are now being found in rural areas.

He states that it is weakening social unity and youth participation in village work.

Suliasi Tawake of Vouma Clan

Tawake reiterated that the church, traditional authorities, and the Vanua must work together with village headmen, urged to stay alert and act quickly.

“In my village, anyone found with drugs is first counselled. If caught a third time, they will be asked to vacate their home. This is a last resort, but necessary to prevent negative influence on other youth.”

In Vouma, offenders are counselled, but repeat offenders risk eviction to protect others from influence.

Levuka Town Council Special Administrator Ben Naidu states syringes are being found in public areas and all leaders agree urgent collective action is needed.

