As the streets of Fiji come alive with the radiant lights of Diwali, a symbol of purity takes centre stage: the lotus flower.

Nitesh Prasad, Assistant National Secretary of Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, emphasized the importance of this flower in the Diwali Festival.

Prasad says the lotus flowers hold a lot of significance for those celebrating Diwali.

Article continues after advertisement

“This flower is an important symbol of Diwali because it is closely associated with Goddess Lakshmi, despite the area it has been grown, and it is unpolluted.”

Being the symbol of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi is fond of the Lotus flower that is why the flower is used to worship during Lakshmi Puja on Diwali

Amidst this shared celebration, children from various backgrounds find common ground in their entrepreneurial ventures.

The demand for these sacred blooms surge as devotees prepare for the festival.

Diwali will be celebrated on Monday.