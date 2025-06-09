Diplomatic allowances reviewed after 20 years

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua

Fiji’s diplomats are set to receive long-overdue financial support, with post allowances to be reviewed for the first time in two decades.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua says the increase in the ministry’s budget for the next financial year will help ensure better support for Fiji’s foreign missions.

“The review of post allowances for diplomats is one thing. It has not been reviewed for 20 years, and now this review is going to be based on the current UN standards of the living rate.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been allocated $51 million in the 2024-2025 National Budget, an increase of nearly $7 million.

$8.4 million is allocated specifically to cater for the revised post allowances for 42 diplomats across 13 missions.

Qereqeretabua says part of the budget will also address long-standing issues, including long-overdue repairs at the Fiji High Commission in London, which has not had major renovations in decades.

She adds that the funding reflects the government’s wider goal to strengthen Fiji’s diplomatic presence while improving the welfare of staff serving overseas.

