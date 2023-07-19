Digitization of State Land processes

The Ministry of Land is committed to the digitization of its processes making business easier for those who are interested in leasing state land.

Minister for Land, Filimoni Vosarogo says that the Ministry will continue to strike the right balance between its role and ensuring the environment and resources are protected and properly managed.

“The Ministry will pursue its commitment towards the digitization of lease records, efficient streamlining process of survey plans examination and approval, enable charted approved survey plans to be viewed online via Vanua view platform.”

Vosarogo says the Ministry will also revamp another online portal in the coming months which is the online consent application that allows state lessees to apply for consent through the My Lease Infor port.