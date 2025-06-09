Digital safety in focus

The Online Safety Commission says it does not patrol the internet, but it is taking steps to keep young Fijians safe online.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale says the commission works closely with the Fiji Police whenever content breaches the law.

He warns that some TikTok live videos, meant for a specific audience, are being screen-recorded and shared publicly, exposing unintended viewers to explicit content and potential harm.

To tackle unsafe digital behaviour, the Online Safety Commission is rolling out Swipe Safe, a mobile app funded by UNICEF and supported by the Ministry of Education.

Batiwale says teaching young people how to navigate the online space safely is key to preventing harm.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran adds that her ministry is working with the commission to develop awareness and education packages on online gender-based and child violence for communities.

Swipe Safe has already reached 11 schools, equipping students with the skills to use social media safely and responsibly.

