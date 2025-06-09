Dialogue Fiji hosts key talks on electoral reform

Fiji stands at a critical crossroads, as the decisions made during the Electoral Law reform process will shape the country’s democratic trajectory for years to come.

Therefore, Dialogue Fiji Executive Director, Nilesh Lal believes that it is vital to get the processes right.

Dialogue Fiji is currently hosting a two-day Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Electoral Reform in Holiday Inn in Suva

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking during the opening Lal highlighted that the electoral system determines how votes are converted into seats in Parliament and shapes political behaviour and governance.

“The word “reform” inherently means to make changes for the better. Reforms that weaken democracy or are driven by political expediency are not reforms. They are something else altogether. The reform process must be guided by the principles of fairness, inclusion, transparency, and good faith.”

He says the Electoral Law Reform Commission has made commendable efforts to consult the public, including two rounds of consultations across the country.

However, he says limitations still exit in the process, reflecting Commission’s Chair, Justice Daniel Fatiaki’s frustration with low turnout and the lack of written, evidence-based submissions from political parties and key stakeholders.

He says Dialogue Fiji aims to rebuild this culture of civic engagement by bringing together political parties, civil society, media, academia, and international experts.

Lal hopes the Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue will raise the quality of the national conversation, cut through misinformation, and lead to reforms that serve all Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.