Diabetes care receives boost with equipment donation

Patients diagnosed with diabetes will soon receive improved care following the handover of 100 diabetic foot care kits and ten autoclave machines.

The equipment was donated to the Ministry of Health by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says the handover is timely, as NCDs – including diabetes – account for approximately 80% of deaths in Fiji.

“This investment will strengthen our service delivery at the primary health care level by enabling trained nurses to provide early assessment, effective wound management, and preventive care.

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Ravunawa says the equipment will also help nurses who provide care in this field.

“Training alone is not enough. Our health care workers must also be equipped with the tools required to translate whatever they learn and knowledge into quality clinical care.

DFAT Senior Program Manager for Health, Dr. Frances Bingwor, is hoping this donation will help lift the foot care services.

“We hope that with the upskilling of our primary health care colleagues, these vital tools will provide early and effective diabetic foot care services that will improve patient outcomes by preventing minor conditions from progressing into severe infections or amputations.”

The new kits aim to reduce lower-limb amputations and reinforce infection prevention standards.

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