Development crucial to address rural-urban drift: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting

In his address at the Macuata Provincial Council meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasized the need to create a strategic plan for development to help address rural to urban drift in the country.

Rabuka says Macuata is an important province in Vanua Levu, as it has a lot of potential to generate revenue that can contribute to development.

He says this is evident in the significant number of investors that have shown confidence in establishing their businesses in the Northern Division.

Rabuka says it highlights the gap in development that exits in the division, which has led to people moving from villages to towns and cities.

“The Great Council of Chiefs has proposed that indigenous peoples’ rights should be stipulated in the Constitution. This as it would enable indigenous people to fully utilize their resources and bring about development, which in turn would help improve their livelihood.”

Rabuka stresses the importance of the “Integrated Rural Development Programme”, which is part of efforts by the government to help address rural-urban drift.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He says the government provides assistance for people in rural and maritime communities such as the Rural Housing Assistance, Seafaring Entrepreneurial Assistance, and the Rural Outer Island Programme.

Rabuka encourages people to utilize these assistance by the government, through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development.

The Prime Minister has called on the 14 provinces to set-out their own strategic development plan, to help address rural-urban drift in their respective divisions.