CWMH water shortage fixed

[File Photo]

Colonial War Memorial Hospital’s East Wing has faced intermittent low water pressure this week due to a fault in an old diaphragm valve.

The Health Ministry, working with plumbers from the Water Authority of Fiji, identified the valve below the CWMH Auditorium as stuck, blocking water flow into the hospital piping system.

The issue first emerged last Monday and caused repeated drops in water pressure over the following days.

Article continues after advertisement

Water supply was temporarily supported by WAF carting water to refill hospital tanks, and normal pressure was restored by Wednesday, with the 30,000-liter standby reservoir filled to capacity.

The valve, installed by Japanese contractors in 1994, had not caused problems until now.

The Ministry has apologized to patients for the inconvenience and thanked WAF for their prompt assistance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.