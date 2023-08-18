Crowds gather to farewell Dr. Samisoni

Dr. Mere Samisoni

Diverse mourners from various walks of life and ethnic backgrounds gathered at Suva’s Centenary Church to commemorate the life of Adi Dr. Mere Tuisalalo Naulumatua Samisoni.

Known widely as Dr. Mere Samisoni, she was born on July 22, 1938, and peacefully passed away on Friday, August 11th, at the age of 85.

Formerly a nurse, Dr. Samisoni was a trailblazer, becoming the first Fijian ever admitted to the Royal College of Nursing in Australia.

With visionary leadership, she founded and managed the Hot Bread Kitchen, a venture that has blossomed to encompass 26 shops throughout Fiji, solidifying her presence in the business realm.

Driven by her vision, she established the Hot Bread Kitchen bakery chain, now considered the Pacific’s most successful indigenous-owned bakery chain.

In addition to her notable business achievements, Dr. Samisoni was an esteemed Member of Parliament, a respected Justice of the Peace, and held a Doctor of Business Administration degree.

A fervent advocate for women’s and indigenous empowerment through entrepreneurship, she earned the title of Fiji’s Business Woman of the Year multiple times, with her most recent accolade in 2015.

She is survived by her four children and twelve grandchildren.

Her final journey will lead her to the Nasinu Crematorium, where she will be cremated, leaving behind an indelible legacy of empowerment and achievement.