Croker welcomes her first child

A new born child normally brings joy and happiness to a family and even calls for celebration.

It’s even more special for Jyoshin Croker as she gave birth to her first child on the Christmas Day.

She adds that she was not expecting to give birth today as her due date was set for next month.

18-year-old Croker says she’s happy to have given birth to a healthy baby girl.

“I am so happy, this is my first baby. I wasn’t expecting to give birth specially on Christmas day. I love my baby so much.”

Apart from Croker five other mothers in Suva are celebrating the birth of their babies.

The first baby was born through C-section at the CWM Anderson Maternity unit after 12 this morning.