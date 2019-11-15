Two arrested for playing rugby, five in the gym

Seven people were arrested in Nabua, Suva yesterday for breaching COVID-19 restrictions related to sports and physical exercise.

A team of officers on mobile patrol along Sukanaivalu Road arrested two men aged 18 and 19 who were playing touch rugby.

In a separate case, five individuals including a 16-year-old were arrested by officers on patrol as they were allegedly working out in a gym.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says it’s clearly stated that gyms are to remain closed and touch rugby is prohibited.

Brigadier General Qiliho reiterated these restrictions are in place because of the potential threats they have on individuals in our nation’s ongoing campaign to control and contain the spread of COVID-19.

The seven arrests recorded in Nabua were part of the nineteen arrests made in 24 hours in the Southern Division. The remaining twelve were for curfew breaches.

The Eastern Division recorded five curfew breach arrests, while the North and West recorded one case each.

The Police Commissioner says it continues to be a busy period for policing operations in light of COVID-19, the unfavorable weather conditions and routine operations, but the Force will continue to step up on the monitoring of related breaches.
























